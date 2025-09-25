Open Menu

LDA City Distributes 6,500 Plot Letters To Allottees Of 4 Blocks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:40 PM

LDA City distributes 6,500 plot letters to allottees of 4 blocks

A ceremony for giving possession of residential plots in four new blocks of LDA City was held at LDA City Scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A ceremony for giving possession of residential plots in four new blocks of LDA City was held at LDA City Scheme.

Housing Minister Bilal Yasin and Vice Chairman LDA Mian Marghoob Ahmed distributed position letters to the allottees.

Addressing the ceremony, Housing Minister Bilal Yasin said that a total of more than 6,500 plots have been given possession in LDA City.

LDA City is no less than any private scheme in the city in terms of facilities.

By the end of next month, one lakh people will be given loans for the construction of houses under the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program. LDA City is at an ideal location between Ferozepur Road, Defense Road and Ring Road.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman LDA Mian Marghoob Ahmed said that possession of a total of more than 2800 plots in A1, B1, H and L blocks of LDA City, Jinnah Sector has been opened.

