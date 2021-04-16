LDA City Jinnah Sector allotment letters issued

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has issued allotment letters for plots in LDA City Jinnah Sector after balloting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has issued allotment letters for plots in LDA City Jinnah Sector after balloting.

According to an LDA spokesperson here on Friday, the Authority had started receiving development charges from March 2020 in quarterly installments.

The deadline for submission of the first three installments passed in March 2021, and the last date for payment of fourth installment was due in June 30, 2021.

The plot file-holders, who failed to deposit the development charges on time, would be charged a penalty of 17.

5%. He said the file-holders should deposit the development charges in four installments and get their allotment letters from the LDA City Office Johar Town.

He said that plot owners should bring copies of the challans of development charges paid so far, original exemption letter and identity card to receive their allotment letters. He said that in the wake of coronavirus situation, sick and elderly persons or any other person who was unable to come to the office could receive the allotment letter through an authority letter in the name of any family member.