Open Menu

LDA City To Launch Business Bay, Education City Zones: Bilal Yaseen

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LDA City to launch Business Bay, Education City zones: Bilal Yaseen

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yaseen on Wednesday announced introducing new initiatives, saying that the “LDA City will soon launch the Business Bay and education City zones", aimed at providing modern business and educational infrastructure.

"Four major planned roads, along with a motorway, will also be passing through LDA City and it would become a premier residential hub for Lahore's residents, said by Bilal Yaseen during his visit to LDA City project site on Wednesday to review the progress of ongoing development work.

The minister was briefed by the Director-General of LDA, Tahir Farooq and Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, regarding the development efforts at the site.

During the visit, DG LDA Tahir Farooq highlighted the rapid pace of construction, particularly the ongoing work on the city's infrastructure, including roads and other key developments.

"LDA City will prove to be an excellent residential project for the people of Lahore," Bilal Yaseen said, expressing his confidence in the project’s potential.

The minister also noted the swift progress on the construction of key roads, including the ongoing work on the Chenab Road, where 50% of the work has already been completed.

In addition, Yaseen confirmed that work on the Neelam Road will begin soon. "We will be offering more good news to LDA City allottees under the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz," he added, assuring allottees that additional blocks will soon be made available.

Bilal Yaseen also visited the underground wiring section of the project, urging the LDA to accelerate the work in this area. He specifically instructed the authorities to speed up the completion of underground wiring in the city. Additionally, construction of homes in Block C of LDA City is already underway, with many units under construction.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including the Additional DG Urban Planning, Chief Engineer LDA, Chief Metropolitan Planning Officer, Project Director LDA City, and Director Enforcement, who all briefed the minister on the status of various ongoing projects within LDA City.

APP/nam

Related Topics

Lahore Maryam Nawaz Sharif Business Chief Minister Punjab Education Punjab Motorway Bilal Yaseen Visit Road Progress SITE Hub Neelam All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his adminis ..

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration

2 hours ago
 Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after furt ..

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline

4 hours ago
 Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandali ..

Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case

5 hours ago
 Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 ..

Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Con ..

Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..

5 hours ago
 Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil instal ..

Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations

5 hours ago
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marr ..

Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro

5 hours ago
 Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

6 hours ago
 Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

6 hours ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

6 hours ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

7 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan