LDA City To Launch Business Bay, Education City Zones: Bilal Yaseen
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yaseen on Wednesday announced introducing new initiatives, saying that the “LDA City will soon launch the Business Bay and education City zones", aimed at providing modern business and educational infrastructure.
"Four major planned roads, along with a motorway, will also be passing through LDA City and it would become a premier residential hub for Lahore's residents, said by Bilal Yaseen during his visit to LDA City project site on Wednesday to review the progress of ongoing development work.
The minister was briefed by the Director-General of LDA, Tahir Farooq and Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, regarding the development efforts at the site.
During the visit, DG LDA Tahir Farooq highlighted the rapid pace of construction, particularly the ongoing work on the city's infrastructure, including roads and other key developments.
"LDA City will prove to be an excellent residential project for the people of Lahore," Bilal Yaseen said, expressing his confidence in the project’s potential.
The minister also noted the swift progress on the construction of key roads, including the ongoing work on the Chenab Road, where 50% of the work has already been completed.
In addition, Yaseen confirmed that work on the Neelam Road will begin soon. "We will be offering more good news to LDA City allottees under the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz," he added, assuring allottees that additional blocks will soon be made available.
Bilal Yaseen also visited the underground wiring section of the project, urging the LDA to accelerate the work in this area. He specifically instructed the authorities to speed up the completion of underground wiring in the city. Additionally, construction of homes in Block C of LDA City is already underway, with many units under construction.
The meeting was attended by key officials, including the Additional DG Urban Planning, Chief Engineer LDA, Chief Metropolitan Planning Officer, Project Director LDA City, and Director Enforcement, who all briefed the minister on the status of various ongoing projects within LDA City.
APP/nam
