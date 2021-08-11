UrduPoint.com

LDA-City's 3rd Balloting To Be Held On September 04

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

LDA-City's 3rd balloting to be held on September 04

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to hold 3rd balloting of its largest housing scheme LDA-City to facilitate the buyers of files on September 04.

The LDA DG issued directions to the concerned departments to make arrangements to hold the balloting in a transparent manner.

According to sources in LDA, only files carrying Exemption Letters issued by the LDA would be considered for balloting. The file owners must apply through proper channel to get Exemption Letters from LDA till August 28. This letter is issued by the LDA to real owner of the land which was acquired for the LDA-City Project through one of the development partners.

The LDA advised the buyers of files to contact their registered agent or the development partner to get the exemption letter within the stipulated time.

It may be mentioned here that LDA expedited development works across the provincial capital with an aim to further boost the construction activities following the Prime Minister"s Special Package for the Housing industry. Naya Pakistan Housing Project, the hallmark housing initiative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, was also inaugurated at the LDA-City by Prime Minister Imran Khan a couple of months ago.

