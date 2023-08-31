LDA cleanup operation:clears encroachments on College Road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA), in two-day anti-encroachments operation, razed 500 shops and properties, besides arresting 12 individuals for obstructing government activities.

Under the direct guidance of Lahore Commissioner and DG LDA, the teams orchestrated an expansive and meticulously executed operation along College Road and managed to remove encroachments and cleared the road.

The operation witnessed to the apprehension of approximately a dozen individuals associated with encroachments on government land. The area experienced a heightened police presence as part of the coordinated effort.

Commercial vitality received a boost as private banks, commercial stores, grocery centers, salons, and food points were finally relieved of encroachments, paving the way for improved accessibility.

Multiple warnings had been issued in the past regarding encroachments around College Road, yet no substantial measures were taken until now. The operation spotlighted the determination to translate words into action.

A multi-pronged approach involving the Enforcement Wing, bolstered police presence and heavy machinery ensured the operation's effectiveness and scope.

The operation was conducted in supervision of Additional DG Housing Capt. (R) Shah Mir Iqbal, supported by Director Town Planning Sevon Ali Abbas, Director Housing Zafar Iqbal and Director Enforcement Muhammad Kashif.