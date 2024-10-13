LDA Completes Digital Mapping Of 7,000 Illegal Commercial Buildings In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has completed digital mapping of over 7,000 illegal commercial buildings in Lahore.
LDA will impose heavy fines on identified illegal commercial buildings in the provincial metropolis. It said that strict action would be taken on violation of SOPs during construction activities.
During a visit to the Gulberg scheme to review the working of enforcement teams, LDA Director General Tahir Farooq was briefed about surveys of illegal commercial buildings and digital mapping in Lahore.
Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Director Town Planning Zone-III, Sidra Tabbasum briefed the DG about the ongoing digital mapping. They said that the survey teams were working daily.
The DG directed expediting the process of digital mapping of illegal commercial buildings.
Meanwhile, LDA teams sealed two buildings in Gulberg for violation of SOPs during construction. The teams removed encroachments and construction materials from more than 10 properties.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police conducts search operation in Race Course area2 minutes ago
-
Christian Community Larkana celebrate annual 53rd holy pilgrimage of Bibi Mariyum in Church2 minutes ago
-
Elimination of IPPs deal clause lauded2 minutes ago
-
Sports Directorate organizes Annual Fun Sports Day3 minutes ago
-
Advocate Javed Najam-ul-Saqib elected as AJK Supreme Court Bar Association President3 minutes ago
-
Woman falls prey to 'honor' killing in Swat3 minutes ago
-
Seven gamblers arrested during raid3 minutes ago
-
Govt plans to integrate MoHR helpline for coordination between police, media & victims3 minutes ago
-
AJK all set to celebrate 77th founding anniversary of AJK government on October 243 minutes ago
-
Five injured in road accident13 minutes ago
-
WASA ensures no stagnant water on mosque, school and hospital routes13 minutes ago
-
'No democratic person can go against constitutional package': Ahsan Iqbal13 minutes ago