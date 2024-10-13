Open Menu

LDA Completes Digital Mapping Of 7,000 Illegal Commercial Buildings In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM

LDA completes digital mapping of 7,000 illegal commercial buildings in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has completed digital mapping of over 7,000 illegal commercial buildings in Lahore.

LDA will impose heavy fines on identified illegal commercial buildings in the provincial metropolis. It said that strict action would be taken on violation of SOPs during construction activities.

During a visit to the Gulberg scheme to review the working of enforcement teams, LDA Director General Tahir Farooq was briefed about surveys of illegal commercial buildings and digital mapping in Lahore.

Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Director Town Planning Zone-III, Sidra Tabbasum briefed the DG about the ongoing digital mapping. They said that the survey teams were working daily.

The DG directed expediting the process of digital mapping of illegal commercial buildings.

Meanwhile, LDA teams sealed two buildings in Gulberg for violation of SOPs during construction. The teams removed encroachments and construction materials from more than 10 properties.

