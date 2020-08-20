LDA completes uplift projects in last two years

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has completed different development long-standing projects, introduced institutional reforms and updated relevant laws for meeting present day requirements during last two years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has completed different development long-standing projects, introduced institutional reforms and updated relevant laws for meeting present day requirements during last two years.

According to the LDA officials, the authority arranged the land required for allocating plots in LDA City to all the 9,000 plus file holders in a short span of just nine months, after the Supreme Court of Pakistan had passed orders in this regard. Development works were in progress at a cost of Rs 3.0 billion in Phase-1 of LDA City, named as Jinnah Sector, spreading over 13 thousand kanals of land. Plot numbers had been allocated to all the 9712 file holders through computerized balloting with the help of Punjab Information Technology board on 30th November.

The issue of handing over possession of plots to more than 2,000 allottees of LDA Avenue-1 had been lingering on for the past 16 years due to litigation and dispute over land with six private housing schemes in the areas. The governing body of Lahore Development Authority decided to settle the issue through negotiation with these schemes and offered 30 per cent exemption in lieu of the land to be surrendered by them. Negotiations were underway with the other schemes as well for making available plots for the remaining allottees.

Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project had been initiated in 2015. Lahore Development Authority completed the civil work for the train's operation during 2019 and made relevant arrangements for the trial run of the train by Punjab Mass Transit Authority, they said.

Repair, rehabilitation and uplifting of 46 roads in the city was carried out during last year.

Project for improvement, beautification, traffic management and horticulture work at Thokar Niaz Baig junction, started on the direction by Chief Minister, Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for improving the outlook of entry and exit points of Lahore, was now in final stages, they said.

Work for construction of entry gate of Lahore named as 'Bab-e-Lahore' at Multan Road near Thokar Niaz Baig was started in 2019 and the project would be completed at a cost of Rs 250 million.

The Lahore Development Authority approved the Building and Zoning Regulations 2019, in consultation with private sector experts and other stakeholders. As a result of approval of these regulations, maximum limit for height of buildings had been increased and more dwelling units could now be constructed in multi-storey buildings. These regulations would help in boosting construction activities and related industries, creating new job opportunities and providing affordable residential facilities to the people.

The LDA also started initial work for preparation of new master plan 2040. It approved ToRs for appointment of consultant for this purpose. New master plan would be prepared for all the urban and rural areas in Lahore division as per the ToRs.

Lahore Development Authority and National Database & Registration Authority entered into an agreement last year whereby LDA was granted access to NADRA database. LDA could now authenticate credentials of sellers and purchaser of plots through biometric verification. This step will help minimize chances of fraud and impersonation in the transfer of properties.

The LDA also established public facilitation centres in districts of Kasur, Sheikupura and Nankana Sahib.