LDA conducts operation against encroachments, land grabbers in Johar Town

On the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams conducted an operation against encroachment and land grabbers mafia in the Johar Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :On the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams conducted an operation against encroachment and land grabbers mafia in the Johar Town.

The LDA teams took action against the land grabbers, evacuated and got possession of 10 plots worth crores of rupees. The operation was conducted by Director Housing VII Moazzam Rashid under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain (R) Shahmeer Iqbal.

Plots evacuated from grabbers include Plot No.

370, 340, 341, 345, 346, 328, 396, 403, 321 and 322. As a result of the inquiry by the Anti-Corruption Establishment, the ownership of File No. NB1/187 was declared bogus. All the evacuated plots consists on one kanal area each. Heavy machinery was used in the operation.

On the direction of Commissioner and DG LDA, an indiscriminate operation against illegal constructions, land grabbers mafia and encroachments is going on across the city.