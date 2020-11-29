UrduPoint.com
LDA Conducts Operation Against Illegal Constructions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ):Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday conducted an operation against illegal constructions in Allama Iqbal Town, Raiwind Road and LDA Avenue-I and demolished 11 illegal constructions besides sealing 26 buildings.

On the direction of Director General LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar, the staff demolished two illegal shops constructed on plot No. 40 Huma Block in Allama Iqbal Town, and sealed another illegally constructed shop on plot No. 610 Omar Block. Shutters of illegal shops were demolished on plot No. 370 Omar Block and plot No. 658 Nizam Block.

Illegal construction in front of mandatory space of 361 Hunza block was demolished. Moreover, 17 properties were sealed for non-payment of annual commercialization fee.

Along Raiwind Road, two illegal shops and another illegal building were completely demolished while two more shops were sealed due to illegal change in land use. An illegal marquee and Java Bakers and Sweets located on Raiwind Road were sealed. In addition, the building of a private bank was sealed while the building constructed on Plot No. 252-A of Avenue-1 was also sealed due to violation of building bylaws.

