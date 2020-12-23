UrduPoint.com
LDA Conducts Operation Against Illegal Constructions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Estate Management Directorate, Private Housing Schemes staff on Wednesday carried out operation against illegal constructions in approved private housing schemes.

According to LDA spokesperson here, the Authority demolished illegal construction on mortgaged plots in Mohafiz Town Phase One and PCSI Staff Colony. LDA also sealed the offices of the schemes while a hall built on park sites in IEP Town Sector B was also sealed during the operation.

