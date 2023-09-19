LDA conducts operation against illegal constructions in Gujarpura

Lahore Development Authority teams conducted an operation against illegal constructions/commercial activities in Gujarpura and demolished 3 properties besides sealing 8 shops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore Development Authority teams conducted an operation against illegal constructions/commercial activities in Gujarpura and demolished 3 properties besides sealing 8 shops.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa here on Tuesday.

The LDA officials said that 03 illegal under-construction buildings in Plot No. 76 B2, Plot No.

435 and 435A Block B were demolished while eight shops on Plot No. 1205 B2 Gujarpura were sealed for illegal commercial use.

The operation was carried out by Chief Town Planner I Sidra Tabasim and Director Town Planning 1 Ayesha Mutahir under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain (Retd) Shahmir Iqbal.

Repeated notices were issued to the properties and final action was taken against these properties for non-implementation of the notices.