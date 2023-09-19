Open Menu

LDA Conducts Operation Against Illegal Constructions In Gujarpura

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2023 | 08:53 PM

LDA conducts operation against illegal constructions in Gujarpura

Lahore Development Authority teams conducted an operation against illegal constructions/commercial activities in Gujarpura and demolished 3 properties besides sealing 8 shops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore Development Authority teams conducted an operation against illegal constructions/commercial activities in Gujarpura and demolished 3 properties besides sealing 8 shops.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa here on Tuesday.

The LDA officials said that 03 illegal under-construction buildings in Plot No. 76 B2, Plot No.

435 and 435A Block B were demolished while eight shops on Plot No. 1205 B2 Gujarpura were sealed for illegal commercial use.

The operation was carried out by Chief Town Planner I Sidra Tabasim and Director Town Planning 1 Ayesha Mutahir under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain (Retd) Shahmir Iqbal.

Repeated notices were issued to the properties and final action was taken against these properties for non-implementation of the notices.

Related Topics

Lahore Muhammad Ali Housing

Recent Stories

DC Kohat held meeting regarding Tehsil Lachi civic ..

DC Kohat held meeting regarding Tehsil Lachi civic issues

17 minutes ago
 IHC reprimands Islamabad Police for not submitting ..

IHC reprimands Islamabad Police for not submitting details of cases against Miza ..

19 minutes ago
 Netting corrupt: AJK PM announces to execute accou ..

Netting corrupt: AJK PM announces to execute accountability in State soon

19 minutes ago
 Day-long workshop "Integrated Energy Planning for ..

Day-long workshop "Integrated Energy Planning for Sustainable Development" on W ..

19 minutes ago
 ADCR directs intensified crackdown against electri ..

ADCR directs intensified crackdown against electricity theft in commercial plaza ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants good relations with all over the wo ..

Pakistan wants good relations with all over the world. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

36 minutes ago
PHC fines KP CM, CS, Law Sec, Advocate General

PHC fines KP CM, CS, Law Sec, Advocate General

31 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 159.34m from 6,246 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers Rs 159.34m from 6,246 defaulters in a week

31 minutes ago
 FESCO employee electrocuted

FESCO employee electrocuted

24 minutes ago
 SFA suspends kitchen operation of private hospital ..

SFA suspends kitchen operation of private hospital on serious violation of rules ..

24 minutes ago
 Old enmity claims two lives

Old enmity claims two lives

24 minutes ago
 Not everything on social media is true: Wasim Akra ..

Not everything on social media is true: Wasim Akram

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan