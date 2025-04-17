Open Menu

LDA Continues Anti-encroachment Drive In Housing Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 06:20 PM

LDA continues anti-encroachment drive in housing schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA)’s large-scale anti-encroachment operation continued on the fourth consecutive day in Sabzazar Scheme and in various blocks of Allama Iqbal Town and demolished multiple temporary constructions.

Under the special directives of Director General Tahir Farooq, the campaign aims to remove illegal structures and reclaim public space.

DG LDA Tahir Farooq personally visited both areas — Sabzazar Scheme and Allama Iqbal Town — to inspect the progress. He reviewed the operations in H-Block Sabzazar and Ravi Block of Iqbal Town.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Farooq stated that over 2,000 homes have already been cleared of temporary encroachments and unauthorized sheds.

He emphasized that the campaign will proceed in phases until all LDA housing schemes are free from encroachments.

"Citizens are urged to voluntarily remove any illegal structures outside their homes," said DG Tahir Farooq. He reiterated that encroachments such as temporary parking sheds, stalls, and other unauthorized constructions will be demolished.

The operation was supervised by Additional DG (UP) Mudassar Ahmad Shah and Additional DG (Headquarters) Mujtaba Arafat. It involved heavy machinery, enforcement squads, Director Enforcement Faraz Ahmad, Director Housing-IV, Housing-III, and other relevant officers.

