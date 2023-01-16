UrduPoint.com

LDA Continues Operation Against Encroachments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Director General Lahore Development Authority Aamir Ahmad Khan on Monday said that the operation against encroachment was going on to make nine main thoroughfares of provincial capital into model roads

He said that notices had been repeatedly issued to restaurants, schools, offices and commercial centers to remove encroachments from their parking sites.

He said that indiscriminate legal action against illegal encroachments and commercial activities would remain continued.

Meanwhile, on the directions of DG LDA, Amira Ahmad Khan, LDA Town Planning Zone II conducted an operation against illegal encroachments in Main Boulevard Iqbal Town and demolished more than 20 illegal encroachments obstructing the flow of traffic and parking.

The operation was supervised by Director Town Planning Zone II Salman Mahfouz.

