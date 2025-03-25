LDA continues 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Vice Chairman of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Mian Marghoob Ahmed, and Director General LDA Tahir Farooq visited the LDA Township office Tuesday as part of the ongoing "Plant for Pakistan" campaign and planted a tree to promote environmental sustainability.

Under the "Plant for Pakistan" initiative, LDA is planting over 215,000 trees across various locations. DG LDA Tahir Farooq shared that in the past few days alone, LDA has planted more than 40,000 trees, with 25,000 of them being geo-tagged for tracking and monitoring.

Additionally, LDA has distributed over 15,000 plants among citizens in recent days, in line with the campaign's goals to engage the community in environmental conservation. DG LDA emphasized that the tree plantation campaign would continue under the guidance of the Punjab Chief Minister.

In collaboration with private housing schemes, LDA plans to plant over 150,000 more trees. The Vice Chairman of LDA noted that these efforts are part of the broader vision to promote eco-friendly initiatives in the provincial capital.

Following the plantation activity, Vice Chairman Mian Marghoob Ahmed and DG LDA Tahir Farooq personally distributed plants to citizens present at the event.

The special tree plantation event was organized by the LDA Enforcement Squad. In attendance were additional DG Headquarters, additional DG UP, Chief Engineer LDA, and Chief Metropolitan Planning, along with directors of various departments including Enforcement, Environment, education, Kachi Abadies, and Housing, as well as the LDA Workers Union officials.