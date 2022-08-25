UrduPoint.com

LDA Demolish Illegal Structures In City

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-II on Thursday demolished various illegal structures here along Multan road, in Iqbal Town and Sabzazar schemes.

According to LDA spokesperson here, the Authority demolished the structures of four illegal shops near Canal berg orange line station, demolished illegal commercial building at Kharak Nallah, as well as some illegal structures along Multan road.

LDA sealed illegal commercial building in block-H, demolished illegal commercial structures in block-C in Sabzazar area.

The Authority demolished an illegal commercial building partially in Kareem block, sealed two illegal plots in Kareem block, demolished a restaurant in Rachna block, and sealed an illegally made clinic in College block, Iqbal Town.

During the operation police teams and LDA enforcement squad were present.

