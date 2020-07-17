UrduPoint.com
LDA Demolishes 10 Illegal Structures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing squad on Friday demolished 10 illegal structures here at Sabazazar, Gulshan Ravi and Samanabad.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished three illegal shops on plot no 575 block-M, illegal construction on plot no 41 block-K and plot no 1392 block-P in Sabazazar.

The LDA squad also demolished illegal constructions at bund road Gulshan Ravi.

The Authority demolished building partially and sealed it near 2nd round aboutSamanabad and demolished illegal structure on plot no 156 and 186 at mainSamanabad and plot no 5 N Samanabad.

