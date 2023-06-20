LDA demolishes 13 illegal properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished 13 illegal properties during an operation against illegal constructions and commercial use of the land in main Boulevard, Allama Iqbal Town here on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson,on the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the team headed by Director Town Planning Zone II Asad uz Zaman conducted operation in main Boulevard, Allama Iqbal Town and sealed 13 illegally established shops, restaurants, food points, sheds and others illegal commercial constructions.

The action was taken after serving several notices and heavy police personnel and machinery participated in the operation,the spokesperson added.