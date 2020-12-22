LDA Demolishes 2 Illegal Buildings
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:10 PM
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-II squad has demolished two illegal structures/buildings at Sabzazar scheme
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-II squad has demolished two illegal structures/buildings at Sabzazar scheme.
According to LDA spokesperson here on Tuesday, the Authority demolished an illegal building on plot number 22, block P and an illegal building on plot number 74, block C at Sabzazar scheme.