LDA Demolishes 2 Illegal Buildings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-II squad has demolished two illegal structures/buildings at Sabzazar scheme.

According to LDA spokesperson here on Tuesday, the Authority demolished an illegal building on plot number 22, block P and an illegal building on plot number 74, block C at Sabzazar scheme.

More Stories From Pakistan

