LDA demolishes 2 illegal buildings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-II squad has demolished two illegal structures/buildings at Sabzazar scheme.

According to LDA spokesperson here on Tuesday, the Authority demolished an illegal building on plot number 22, block P and an illegal building on plot number 74, block C at Sabzazar scheme.