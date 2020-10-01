UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LDA Demolishes 3 Buildings, Seals 2 In City

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:57 PM

LDA demolishes 3 buildings, seals 2 in city

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-I on Thursday demolished three illegal buildings and sealed two others at Canal Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-I on Thursday demolished three illegal buildings and sealed two others at Canal Road.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority sealed Supreme Pharmacy opposite Taj Bagh society, demolished illegally constructed shutters near Harbanspura, demolished pillars and shutters near Nawabpura, demolished foundation of illegal building in Lahore Medical Housing Society and sealed a commercial building in Rizwan Garden.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Bagh Housing

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

46 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 17 businesses, warns 15 for vi ..

2 hours ago

ADGM established close partnerships with over 100 ..

2 hours ago

Russia-US Contacts on Karabakh Not Substitute to O ..

1 minute ago

Malaysian High Commissioner calls on Amin Ul Haque ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.