LDA demolishes 3 buildings, seals 2 in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-I on Thursday demolished three illegal buildings and sealed two others at Canal Road.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority sealed Supreme Pharmacy opposite Taj Bagh society, demolished illegally constructed shutters near Harbanspura, demolished pillars and shutters near Nawabpura, demolished foundation of illegal building in Lahore Medical Housing Society and sealed a commercial building in Rizwan Garden.