LDA Demolishes 4 Illegal Buildings, Seals 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:40 PM

LDA demolishes 4 illegal buildings, seals 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing squad on Tuesday demolished four illegal buildings and sealed three others in Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad, Canal Road and Shadman areas.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the authorities demolished foundation on plot no 188 Block N in Samanabad, demolished illegal building on plot no 5 and 49 block N Samanabad, demolished structures on plot no 398, Gulshan Ravi, LDA sealed plot no 26 block C due to construction map violation in New Muslim Town, demolished illegal room in Anwar Town Shadman, and sealed illegal building at Canal Road.

