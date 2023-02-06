UrduPoint.com

LDA Demolishes 60 Shops

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 01:00 PM

LDA demolishes 60 shops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday demolished 60 shops and buildings besides sealing 31 food outlets and banks during a grand operation against encroachments in the provincial capital.

On directions of Director General LDA Amir Ahmed Khan, special teams took an action in Johar Town, Doctor's Hospital to Khokhar Chowk and demolished shopping malls, grocery stores and bakeries over non-compliance.

Johar Town GI Road, Doctor's Hospital, to Expo Center and Main Blueward Allama Iqbal Town were being made model roads in the first phase, DG Amir Ahmed Khan said.

He added that the operation would continue against violation of parking area rulesand illegal commercialization.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Doctor

Recent Stories

Azam and Usama join Amir, Fakhar, Wahab on HBL PSL ..

Azam and Usama join Amir, Fakhar, Wahab on HBL PSLâ€™s impact on their careers

6 minutes ago
 Former President Musharaf's body to be repatriated ..

Former President Musharaf's body to be repatriated to Pakistan from UAE today

52 minutes ago
 Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 200 ..

Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 200 dead, many trapped

1 hour ago
 China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units t ..

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.