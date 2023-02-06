LDA demolishes 60 shops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday demolished 60 shops and buildings besides sealing 31 food outlets and banks during a grand operation against encroachments in the provincial capital.

On directions of Director General LDA Amir Ahmed Khan, special teams took an action in Johar Town, Doctor's Hospital to Khokhar Chowk and demolished shopping malls, grocery stores and bakeries over non-compliance.

Johar Town GI Road, Doctor's Hospital, to Expo Center and Main Blueward Allama Iqbal Town were being made model roads in the first phase, DG Amir Ahmed Khan said.

He added that the operation would continue against violation of parking area rulesand illegal commercialization.