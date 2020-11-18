UrduPoint.com
LDA Demolishes A Commercial Hall, Seals 27 Buildings In City

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

LDA demolishes a commercial hall, seals 27 buildings in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday demolished a commercial hall and sealed 27 illegal buildings here on the Defence Road.

According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority sealed Ballroom, Marwa and Anarkali Markis,a building constructed against approved map, a building of Boss Furniture and alsosealed 20 shops, two tea cafe and Haqiq marble store on Defence Road.

