LDA demolishes a commercial hall, seals 27 buildings in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday demolished a commercial hall and sealed 27 illegal buildings here on the Defence Road.

According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority sealed Ballroom, Marwa and Anarkali Markis,a building constructed against approved map, a building of Boss Furniture and alsosealed 20 shops, two tea cafe and Haqiq marble store on Defence Road.