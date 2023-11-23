LDA demolishes another 23 illegal constructions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) On the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams demolished and sealed more than 23 illegal constructions/commercial properties in Johar Town and adjacent schemes.

LDA teams demolished the ongoing illegal commercial construction on the first floor of Plot No. 30/1 Block A, Military Accounts Cooperative Society, College Road. In Zaheer Avenue , the construction of illegal commercial hall and commercial shop were demolished. Construction of illegal commercial shop on residential plot No. 3,A in High Court Society 2 was demolished. Illegal commercial basement construction in Sadat Town Plot No. 152 A Khaira Distribution also got demolished. Plot No. 24 E, PIA Society sealed for illegal commercial use.

In PIA society, the construction of illegal commercial shops on Plot No. 232 D, also got demolished. Illegal commercial construction Bismillah Estate on Atchison Shan Bhatti Road was also demolished.

Illegal commercial construction near Biryani Master Raiwind Road was demolished. Illegal commercial shutters demolished at Plot No. 321, 339, 340, and 341 in Sunny Park. Plot No. 9, 334, 335 Sunny Park were demolished for illegal commercial use. Plot No. 373, 349, 346, 345 Sunny Park were sealed for illegal commercial use. Illegal constructions on Plot No. 9C2, 372A2, 185A2 Johar Town were sealed. Plot No 29 K Johar Town were sealed for illegal construction and illegal commercial use on the second floor.

The operation was conducted by Director Town Planning Zone IV under the supervision of Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali. On the direction of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, vigorous operation against illegal constructions and commercial activities is going on across the city.