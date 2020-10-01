LDA demolishes building

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday demolished a structure on Wahdat Road near Mustafa Town.

According to a LDA spokesperson here on Thursday, the authority conducted an operation against illegal constructions and demolished a marquee that had been unlawfully set up on Wahdat Road.

On the other hand, staff of the Town Planning Wing Zone-III conducted an operation againstdefaulters of commercialization fee and sealed 18 buildings in Faisal Town and Upper Mall area.