LDA Demolishes Eight Illegal Buildings

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

LDA demolishes eight illegal buildings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-IV squad on Wednesday demolished eight illegal commercial buildings in the provincial capital.

According to LDA spokesperson here, the Authority demolished an illegal workshop at Qadir Topbash Chowk and an illegally constructed building at Valencia Chowk.

The squad demolished an illegal commercial hall, event complex, marraige hall, walls of illegal commercial office and marble shop at Pine Avenue.

The Authority demolished illegal constructed shops on plot number 9,block D at Valencia Town.

During the operation, police officials were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

