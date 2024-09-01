LDA Demolishes Encroachments
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Sunday continued its operations against permanent/temporary encroachments on main roads and designated parking spaces in commercial areas of Johar Town here.
The LDA enforcement teams removed temporary encroachments, sheds and signboards from over 50 properties in Johar Town’s G-I Market.
LDA Director Enforcement Kashif Awan supervised the operation which was carried out with the help of police and heavy machinery. According to LDA officials, several notices were served to the buildings’ owners before the operations. LDA Director General (DG) Tahir Farooq directed to continue indiscriminate operations against encroachments and violation of building bylaws in Lahore.
