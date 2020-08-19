LDA demolishes five illegal buildings

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing squad on Wednesday demolished five illegal buildings, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing squad on Wednesday demolished five illegal buildings, here on Wednesday.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished two commercial buildings in Bagh-e-Erum private housing scheme and demolished three illegal buildings located at Defence road.

During the operation, LDA staff and police officials were present.