LDA Demolishes Five Illegal Buildings

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 09:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing squad on Wednesday demolished five illegal buildings, here on Wednesday.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished two commercial buildings in Bagh-e-Erum private housing scheme and demolished three illegal buildings located at Defence road.

During the operation, LDA staff and police officials were present.

