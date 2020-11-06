LDA demolishes illegal buildings

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished seven illegal buildings and sealed 23 others

The buildings were constructed on Canal Road, Sultan Town, Rail Town, Jubli Town, LDA Aevenue-I, Raiwind Road, Rohi Nala and Sue-Aasil.

According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished an illegal partially structure at Sultan Town, an illegal workshop on Canal Road and a shop at Rail Town.

The LDA demolished two illegal shops on plot no 264 and sealed a store on plot number 738 Block F in Jubli Town.

The authority sealed a residential structure on plot number 252, Block A and illegal building on plot number 226, block C in LDA Aevenue-I.

The LDA demolished a commercial building near University of Lahore and sealed a marketconsisting of 20 shops at Raiwind Road.

The LDA also demolished an illegal under construction pillars of a building at Sue-Aasil.