LDA Demolishes Illegal Buildings

Fri 06th November 2020

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished seven illegal buildings and sealed 23 others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished seven illegal buildings and sealed 23 others.

The buildings were constructed on Canal Road, Sultan Town, Rail Town, Jubli Town, LDA Aevenue-I, Raiwind Road, Rohi Nala and Sue-Aasil.

According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished an illegal partially structure at Sultan Town, an illegal workshop on Canal Road and a shop at Rail Town.

The LDA demolished two illegal shops on plot no 264 and sealed a store on plot number 738 Block F in Jubli Town.

The authority sealed a residential structure on plot number 252, Block A and illegal building on plot number 226, block C in LDA Aevenue-I.

The LDA demolished a commercial building near University of Lahore and sealed a marketconsisting of 20 shops at Raiwind Road.

The LDA also demolished an illegal under construction pillars of a building at Sue-Aasil.

More Stories From Pakistan

