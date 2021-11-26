UrduPoint.com

LDA Demolishes Illegal Buildings In City

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 10:00 PM

LDA demolishes illegal buildings in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-I's squad on Friday demolished illegal buildings here at Fateh Garh, Canal road, Samanabad, Jail road and Muslim Town.

According to spokesperson for LDA here, the authority demolished house No 136 and 60 in main Samanabad area as well as another illegal commercial building at Fateh Garh, Canal road.

The LDA also sealed illegal building on plot number 183 new Muslim Town.

During the operation, police officials and enforcement squad were present.

LDA chief Town Planner Tahir Mayo said that the operation against illegal constructions would be continued.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Jail Road Muslim

Recent Stories

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: ..

GCC region at the heart of the future of esports: GMIS

2 minutes ago
 Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers ..

Generation Future Conference at GMIS Week empowers youth to make their mark in f ..

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

1 hour ago
 Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s larg ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop Armenia’s largest solar power plant

2 hours ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordinat ..

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordination meeting of Arab Group in M ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.