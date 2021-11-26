LDA demolishes illegal buildings in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-I's squad on Friday demolished illegal buildings here at Fateh Garh, Canal road, Samanabad, Jail road and Muslim Town.

According to spokesperson for LDA here, the authority demolished house No 136 and 60 in main Samanabad area as well as another illegal commercial building at Fateh Garh, Canal road.

The LDA also sealed illegal building on plot number 183 new Muslim Town.

During the operation, police officials and enforcement squad were present.

LDA chief Town Planner Tahir Mayo said that the operation against illegal constructions would be continued.