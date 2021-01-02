UrduPoint.com
LDA Demolishes Illegal Buildings In Johar Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 06:50 PM

LDA demolishes illegal buildings in Johar Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-V squad Saturday demolished various illegal commercial buildings in Johar Town area.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished an illegal restaurant on plot number 12, Block D-I, another restaurant on plot number 19 GCP Society in Johar Town, and various illegal shops at PIA Road.

The LDA also demolished an illegal restaurant on plot number 445 and 456 block G-1 and various shops in Block E, an illegal restaurant on plot number 443 and 62 blocks F and B, respectively in Johar Town.

During the operation, police officials were also present.

