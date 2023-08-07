Open Menu

LDA Demolishes Illegal Construction In Private Housing Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 08:28 PM

LDA demolishes illegal construction in private housing scheme

Private Housing Schemes Department of LDA conducted a grand operation against illegal scheme hair villas located at Bedian Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Private Housing Schemes Department of LDA conducted a grand operation against illegal scheme hair villas located at Bedian Road.

The LDA teams demolished the constructions made in the illegal scheme during grand operation.

According to a spokesman of the LDA, Under-construction building structures, Sewerage systems and other structures were demolished.

Several notices were issued to management of the illegal residential scheme earlier. The operation was carried out by the State Management Private Housing Schemes Department under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain (Rtd) Shahmir Iqbal.

Heavy machinery and police team participated in the operation. On the direction of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, indiscriminate actions are being taken against illegal societies and constructions across the city.

