LDA Demolishes Illegal Constructions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) launched a grand operation against encroachment and illegal constructions on parking areas in the vicinity of Faisal Town (Akbar Chowk to Kotha Pind) Abu-ul- Hasan Isfahani Road, here on Friday.

On the directions of Commissioner Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the department's teams conducted the comprehensive anti encroachment operation in the area. During the operation, encroachments constructed on tire shops, pharmacy, restaurants, bakeries and other shops were demolished.

LDA teams demolished sheds, boards and encroached area on illegal constructions from more than 20 shops and sealed more than 25 shops. Famous restaurants located on Faisal Town Road were also sealed on violations.

Despite repeated notices, encroachments, sheds, floors and illegal constructions were not removed from the parking space. LDA teams conducted an operation for ignoring the notices. The operation was underway against non-allocation of parking space and illegal encroachment across the city.

Earlier this week, LDA conducted operations on Jail Road, Johar Town, Avenue One and other important roads of the city. The operation was headed by Additional DG Housing Captain (Rtd) Shahmir Iqbal. Police personnel and heavy machinery participated in the operation.

During the operation, Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Directors Town Planning Saadara Tabasum, Azhar Ali, Director Law Qasim Bhatti, Director Enforcement Kashif Awan and other staff were also present on the spot.

