LDA demolishes illegal constructions

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 07:04 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams conducted an operation at the main boulevard, LDA Avenue-1, against illegal constructions and illegal commercial use of the land.

During the operation, seven illegally established workshops and marble factories were partially demolished and 10 offices and a private school building were sealed for illegal commercial use of the land.

Encroachments of shops, offices, marble stores, builders and dealers were demolished. A large police contingent and heavy machinery participated in the operation. Director Town Planning Zone V Azhar Ali headed the operation.

