LDA demolishes illegal constructions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :On the directions of Commissioner Lahore and Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, various teams conducted operations against illegal constructions and commercialisation in different commercial and residential areas of the provincial metropolis.

The operations were carried out in Jahanzeb Block, Neelam Block, of Allama Iqbal Town including Multan Road, Bund Road and Sabzazar area here, LDA sources told APP.

The operation was supervised by Director Town Planning-II Asad Zaman Dogar. Illegal constructions on plot No 27 in Jahanzeb Block were demolished.

Moreover, properties built in violation of laws were partially demolished at Plot No. 387 in Jahanzeb Block, Allama Iqbal Town. Plot No. 689 Neelam Block, Allama Iqbal Town was partially demolished.

Earlier, on Thursday the Lahore Development Authority had carried out operation against illegal constructions and commercialization in different parts of Lahore.

The LDA team demolished one building and partially demolished another one in Jahanzeb Block over violation of building regulations. The team partially demolished one building in Neelam Block and illegal structures at Yateem Khana and Bund Road.