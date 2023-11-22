LDA demolishes illegal constructions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished various constructions during a crackdown on illegal buildings and commercial use of residential buildings in the provincial capital, here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesman for the authority, the operation was launched in Awan Town, Sabzazar, Allama Iqbal Town, Qazi Town and adjacent areas, resulting in demolition of multiple illegal/ commercial properties.

The LDA teams partially demolished illegal shops in Awan Town, removed shutters of illegal shops in Qazi Town, and demolished Neelam Ghar [auction house], illegal sheds at plot No.

766H, Sabzazar scheme. In plot No. 14A, Marghzar scheme, commercial encroachments were cleared.

An illegal showroom was sealed at plot No. 15H/I, Sabzazar scheme. Support nets were removed from plot No. 22D and 58C, Sabzazar scheme. Boards were removed after sealing plot No. 1050 and 1051, Ravi Block, Allama Iqbal Town.

An illegal under-construction restaurant was demolished at plot No. 1, Kamran Block, Allama Iqbal Town.

Commissioner Lahore and Director General LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed the officers concerned to continue crackdowns on illegal constructions throughout the city.