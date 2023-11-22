Open Menu

LDA Demolishes Illegal Constructions

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

LDA demolishes illegal constructions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished various constructions during a crackdown on illegal buildings and commercial use of residential buildings in the provincial capital, here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesman for the authority, the operation was launched in Awan Town, Sabzazar, Allama Iqbal Town, Qazi Town and adjacent areas, resulting in demolition of multiple illegal/ commercial properties.

The LDA teams partially demolished illegal shops in Awan Town, removed shutters of illegal shops in Qazi Town, and demolished Neelam Ghar [auction house], illegal sheds at plot No.

766H, Sabzazar scheme. In plot No. 14A, Marghzar scheme, commercial encroachments were cleared.

An illegal showroom was sealed at plot No. 15H/I, Sabzazar scheme. Support nets were removed from plot No. 22D and 58C, Sabzazar scheme. Boards were removed after sealing plot No. 1050 and 1051, Ravi Block, Allama Iqbal Town.

An illegal under-construction restaurant was demolished at plot No. 1, Kamran Block, Allama Iqbal Town.

Commissioner Lahore and Director General LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed the officers concerned to continue crackdowns on illegal constructions throughout the city.

Related Topics

Lahore Neelam Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Karachi police get one-day physical remand of DSP ..

Karachi police get one-day physical remand of DSP Umair Tariq Bajari in dacoity ..

4 minutes ago
 Eurozone markets climb on Fed outlook; London flat ..

Eurozone markets climb on Fed outlook; London flat before budget

2 minutes ago
 Panelists deliberate on country’s taxation, publ ..

Panelists deliberate on country’s taxation, public debt management policies

2 minutes ago
 West Bank Palestinian veterans shocked at Gaza vio ..

West Bank Palestinian veterans shocked at Gaza violence

2 minutes ago
 KPK transition from traditional pensions to a fut ..

KPK transition from traditional pensions to a futuristic VPS for civil servants ..

2 minutes ago
 Imamul Haq's fiancée wows in HSY’s Rs1.5m brida ..

Imamul Haq's fiancée wows in HSY’s Rs1.5m bridal attire

29 minutes ago
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to establish offices of ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to establish offices of their state media organizatio ..

2 hours ago
 Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-I ..

Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit holds an Officia ..

3 hours ago
 Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC La ..

Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC Labour Centre Marks a Significan ..

3 hours ago
 realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champio ..

Realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champion Price of PKR 29,999/-

3 hours ago
 Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for r ..

Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for renewable and advanced aviation ..

3 hours ago
 Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan