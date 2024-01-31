Open Menu

LDA Demolishes Illegal Constructions

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 03:30 PM

LDA demolishes illegal constructions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday launched an operations against

illegal constructions and demolished/sealed several properties in Johar Town, Wapda Town,

PIA Society, and adjoining areas.

According to a spokesperson for the authority, in response to DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa’s

directives, the team took action against illegal constructions in the city.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner 2 Azhar Ali and

Director Town Planning Zone 4 Ahmed Saeed Sultan.

The properties sealed or demolished had received multiple notices for non-compliance.

