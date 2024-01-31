LDA Demolishes Illegal Constructions
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday launched an operations against
illegal constructions and demolished/sealed several properties in Johar Town, Wapda Town,
PIA Society, and adjoining areas.
According to a spokesperson for the authority, in response to DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa’s
directives, the team took action against illegal constructions in the city.
The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner 2 Azhar Ali and
Director Town Planning Zone 4 Ahmed Saeed Sultan.
The properties sealed or demolished had received multiple notices for non-compliance.
