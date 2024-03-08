LDA demolishes illegal constructions

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its on going crackdown against illegal constructions, demolished and sealed several structures and properties here on Friday.

On directions of Director General LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, a team took action in Wapda Town and Johar Town.

The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali, Director Town Planning IV, while the properties seized/demolished had multiple notices issued against them.