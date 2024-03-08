LDA Demolishes Illegal Constructions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its on going crackdown against illegal constructions, demolished and sealed several structures and properties here on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its on going crackdown against illegal constructions, demolished and sealed several structures and properties here on Friday.
On directions of Director General LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, a team took action in Wapda Town and Johar Town.
The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali, Director Town Planning IV, while the properties seized/demolished had multiple notices issued against them.
Recent Stories
IIUI organizes seminar to commemorate Int'l Women Day
ICP commends women officers on International Women's Day
Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free treatment
Social sector marks International Women’s Day in KP
Punjab win Women Blind Cricket C’ship
Equal development opportunities being provided to women : commissioner
Women empowerment can change economic fate, says LCCI Chief
Four held for illegal currency exchange, human smuggling
Security of Pak Secretariat, Minister Enclave tightened
Two model bazaars converted into Ramazan bazaars
Chitral-Peshawar Road cleared as work continues to clear other roads
British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabia GP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IIUI organizes seminar to commemorate Int'l Women Day2 seconds ago
-
ICP commends women officers on International Women's Day4 seconds ago
-
Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free treatment6 seconds ago
-
Social sector marks International Women’s Day in KP7 seconds ago
-
Equal development opportunities being provided to women : commissioner3 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment can change economic fate, says LCCI Chief3 minutes ago
-
Four held for illegal currency exchange, human smuggling3 minutes ago
-
Security of Pak Secretariat, Minister Enclave tightened7 minutes ago
-
Two model bazaars converted into Ramazan bazaars7 minutes ago
-
Chitral-Peshawar Road cleared as work continues to clear other roads7 minutes ago
-
Women’s Day observed at UET7 minutes ago
-
President directs immediate release of radiation machine for cancer patients2 minutes ago