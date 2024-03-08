Open Menu

LDA Demolishes Illegal Constructions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 06:24 PM

LDA demolishes illegal constructions

Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its on going crackdown against illegal constructions, demolished and sealed several structures and properties here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its on going crackdown against illegal constructions, demolished and sealed several structures and properties here on Friday.

On directions of Director General LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, a team took action in Wapda Town and Johar Town.

The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali, Director Town Planning IV, while the properties seized/demolished had multiple notices issued against them.

Related Topics

Lahore Azhar Ali Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

IIUI organizes seminar to commemorate Int'l Women ..

IIUI organizes seminar to commemorate Int'l Women Day

2 seconds ago
 ICP commends women officers on International Women ..

ICP commends women officers on International Women's Day

4 seconds ago
 Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free t ..

Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free treatment

6 seconds ago
 Social sector marks International Women’s Day in ..

Social sector marks International Women’s Day in KP

7 seconds ago
 Punjab win Women Blind Cricket C’ship

Punjab win Women Blind Cricket C’ship

2 minutes ago
 Equal development opportunities being provided to ..

Equal development opportunities being provided to women : commissioner

3 minutes ago
Women empowerment can change economic fate, says L ..

Women empowerment can change economic fate, says LCCI Chief

3 minutes ago
 Four held for illegal currency exchange, human smu ..

Four held for illegal currency exchange, human smuggling

3 minutes ago
 Security of Pak Secretariat, Minister Enclave tigh ..

Security of Pak Secretariat, Minister Enclave tightened

7 minutes ago
 Two model bazaars converted into Ramazan bazaars

Two model bazaars converted into Ramazan bazaars

7 minutes ago
 Chitral-Peshawar Road cleared as work continues to ..

Chitral-Peshawar Road cleared as work continues to clear other roads

7 minutes ago
 British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi ..

British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabia GP

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan