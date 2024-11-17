LDA Demolishes Illegal Constructions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Sunday continued operations against land grabbers and encroachments in different housing schemes here.
LDA’s Enforcement Squad removed permanent encroachments during operations at Main Boulevard, and A, C, and E Blocks of Jubilee Town.
LDA Director at Avenue-I Housing Scheme Umar Sohaib supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of heavy machinery and the police.
