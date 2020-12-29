LDA demolishes illegal structure in city

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-IV Squad on Tuesday demolished four illegal buildings here at Ferozepur road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-IV Squad on Tuesday demolished four illegal buildings here at Ferozepur road.

According to LDA spokesperson, the team inspected various areas and demolished marquee at Jhalke stop near Central Park,various illegal shops constructed at stop number 5, partially demolished pillars of an illegal constructed building near ring road and vegetables market,Rohi nullah Ferozepur road.