LDA demolishes illegal structures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Metropolitan Planning Wing Private Housing Schemes squad Wednesday demolished various illegal structures in the provincial capital.

According to an LDA spokesperson here, the Authority demolished illegal structures on mortgaged plots of Audit and Accounts Society.

The LDA reopened a road from Punjab Government Housing Society to the PIA Road.

The Authority also sealed the offices of a private housing scheme, GCP, over failure to get transfer/ mortgage deeds.