LDA demolishes illegal structures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :LDA teams partially demolished six properties in Gulberg during an action against illegal constructions and commercialization.

The operation was conducted by Director Town Planning III Sidra Tabasum under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain (R) Shahmir Iqbal.

"Third Culture" cafe on Main Boulevard Gulberg was partially demolished and sealed. Several notices had been issued to the management but it ignored them. The cafe had been built in a parking area without an approved map.

During the operation, the LDA teams also partially demolished and sealed five more properties in Gulberg for illegal commercial use.