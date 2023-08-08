Open Menu

LDA Demolishes Illegal Structures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 05:00 PM

LDA demolishes illegal structures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :LDA teams partially demolished six properties in Gulberg during an action against illegal constructions and commercialization.

The operation was conducted by Director Town Planning III Sidra Tabasum under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain (R) Shahmir Iqbal.

"Third Culture" cafe on Main Boulevard Gulberg was partially demolished and sealed. Several notices had been issued to the management but it ignored them. The cafe had been built in a parking area without an approved map.

During the operation, the LDA teams also partially demolished and sealed five more properties in Gulberg for illegal commercial use.

Related Topics

Gulberg Housing

Recent Stories

SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages ..

SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages Affairs Department

4 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presides over meeting about airpo ..

Finance Minister presides over meeting about airports' outsourcing

5 minutes ago
 Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV ..

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV programme

48 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative Centre&#039;s plans, activiti ..

49 minutes ago
 CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Liv ..

CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Live CAMON Fashion Night

2 hours ago
 Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 202 ..

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 2023

2 hours ago
Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Execut ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Executive Director of Fujairah Cultu ..

2 hours ago
 DoE launches building safety inspections for lique ..

DoE launches building safety inspections for liquefied petroleum gas systems

3 hours ago
 Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes vi ..

Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes viral

3 hours ago
 New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' a ..

New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' ahead of Pakistan's Independenc ..

3 hours ago
 Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

4 hours ago
 DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to stre ..

DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to strengthen collaborative action ag ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan