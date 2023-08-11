LDA demolishes illegal structures

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished several illegal constructions in an operation against unlawful commercial usage in Avenue I and Jubilee Town.

On directions of Lahore Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the operation was conducted by Director Town Planning Fayyaz Ali, under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Capt.

(R) Shahmir Akbar, and sealed numerous properties.

A marble store, other private buildings and schools were partially demolished while the teams also sealed Plot No. 43 Block C1, Plot No. 48 Block C1 and Plot No. 44 Block M in Avenue I.

In Jubilee Town, Plot No. 208 Block F, Plot No. 99, Block B, Plot No. 310 Block A, Plot No. 257 Block E, Plot No. 543 Block A and Plot No. 581 were also partially demolished.