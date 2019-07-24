UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LDA Demolishes Illegal Structures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:55 PM

LDA demolishes illegal structures

The staff of Estate Management Directorate Private Housing Schemes of LDA on Wednesday demolished various structures at four illegal housing schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The staff of Estate Management Directorate Private Housing Schemes of LDA on Wednesday demolished various structures at four illegal housing schemes.

According to LDA sources, the staff demolished under-construction roads, sewerage system, site offices, container, boundary walls, greenbelts and other infrastructure at College Road, Defence Road and Kamaha Road, Lahore, these schemes included Military Account Cooperative Housing Society, Aftab Garden, Babar Homes & Zaheer Villas as well as Formanites Housing society.

Related Topics

Lahore Road SITE Housing

Recent Stories

E-tendering, e-bidding started in tribal districts ..

16 seconds ago

UK's May Says 'Pleased' to Hand Power Over to John ..

1 minute ago

Over 1,100 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

1 minute ago

Education sans moral values meaningless: President ..

2 minutes ago

Ankara Dissatisfied With New US Proposal on Safe Z ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Avangard Hypersonic Glide Vehicle Not Vio ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.