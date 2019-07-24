LDA demolishes illegal structures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The staff of Estate Management Directorate Private Housing Schemes of LDA on Wednesday demolished various structures at four illegal housing schemes.

According to LDA sources, the staff demolished under-construction roads, sewerage system, site offices, container, boundary walls, greenbelts and other infrastructure at College Road, Defence Road and Kamaha Road, Lahore, these schemes included Military Account Cooperative Housing Society, Aftab Garden, Babar Homes & Zaheer Villas as well as Formanites Housing society.