LDA Demolishes Illegal Structures

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

LDA demolishes illegal structures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing squad on Monday demolished various illegal structures at Township area.

According to LDA spokesperson, the squad demolished illegal structures including commercial building on plot no 258 block 5, DII, demolished shops on plot no 290 block 5, AII, plot 769 block 9, DI and plot no 1162 block 1, DI and also demolished illegal commercialstructures on plot no 4, block CII in Township area.

Police and endorsement staff were present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

