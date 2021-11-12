UrduPoint.com

LDA Demolishes Illegal Structures In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 05:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing's squad Friday demolished various illegal buildings and structures along the Multan Road, in Allama Iqbal Town and Sabzazar areas.

According to a spokesperson for the LDA here, the Authority demolished illegal sports club on plot number 51, block G, demolished illegal structure in block K and D at Sabzazar.

The LDA demolished an illegal commercial building and sealed another building at Multan Road.

The Authority also demolished an illegal shop in Huma Block, various shops in Kashmir Block and removed shutters in Jahanzeb Block of Allama Iqbal Town.

The LDA conducted the operation under the supervision of Town Planning Director Humana Saeed.

