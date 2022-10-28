LDA demolishes illegal structures in city

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished various structures for illegal commercial activities in the provincial capital, on Friday

On the direction of LDA Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan, the Town Planning Zone of the department conducted operations in Sabzazar Scheme and Allama Iqbal Town under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas and Director Town Planning Salman Mahfouz.

The squads demolished illegal constructions containing two commercial shops at the Kharak Nala stop while two under construction shops in Sabzazar were also demolished.

Similarly, two illegal shops constructed on residential plots in Sabzazar were sealed while illegal shops were demolished in Allama Iqbal Town, Neelam Block. Two illegal constructions were sealed in Iqbal Town, Pak Block and five shops were demolished in Jahanzeb Block of Allama Iqbal Town.