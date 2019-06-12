LDA Demolishes Infrastructures In 8 Illegal Housing Schemes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 09:08 PM
Directorate of State Management Private Housing Schemes (LDA) on Wednesday demolished illegal infrastructures in eight illegal housing schemes at Sharaqpur Road
LDA spokesman said here that during the operation led by State Management Director Bushra Naseer, the LDA teams also demolished site offices of the illegal housing societies including Shadman Enclave, Al-Qayyum Garden, Al-Razzaq Garden, Al-Rehman Garden Phase-7, Al-Muneeb Garden, Lahore Garden, Pak Valley and Green Wood.