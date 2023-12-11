Open Menu

LDA Demolishes Properties On Illegal Commercial Use

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 04:30 PM

LDA demolishes properties on illegal commercial use

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed and demolished several properties

during its ongoing crackdown against illegal commercial activities.

According to a spokesman for the authority, on directive of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the action was taken by under the supervision of Operation Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.

The LDA teams took action against multiple illegal constructions/commercial properties in Johar Town and affiliated schemes; illegal commercial construction was demolished on Military Account Plot Number 31.

An illegal commercial shop in Military Account Society on Plot Number 16 was sealed, while plot number 227, Block Y, UET Society, was sealed for illegal commercial use.

Plot Number 111 in Al-Hamra Town was demolished for illegal commercial construction, plot number 334 and 9 in Sunny Park were sealed for illegal commercial use.

Plot number 331 in Sunny Park, plot number 413 in J-3 Johar Town had illegal commercial constructions which were demolished.

Al-Burqa Pharmaceuticals in Johar Town faced sealing while plot number 13 in J-Block Johar Town had sheds demolished for illegal commercial use.

Related Topics

Lahore Azhar Ali Muhammad Ali University Of Engineering And Technology

Recent Stories

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the ..

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the Need for a Ceasefire in Gaza ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test chal ..

Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test challenge

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Region ..

Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Regional Government Communication

2 hours ago
 The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sa ..

The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sale in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm ..

LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm today

3 hours ago
 Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in glob ..

Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in global market prices

4 hours ago
Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: M ..

Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: Masood

4 hours ago
 Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global ..

Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global brand ‘Zara’

4 hours ago
 Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral par ..

Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral part of country

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan