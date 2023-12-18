LDA demolishes, seals buildings on violation of parking rules

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Traffic Engineering &Transport Planning Agency (TEPA), in its on going joint crackdown against violation of the parking rules, demolished properties, besides sealing various others here on Monda

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Traffic Engineering &Transport Planning Agency (TEPA), in its on going joint crackdown against violation of the parking rules, demolished properties, besides sealing various others here on Monday.

On directives of Lahore Commissioner and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, both department checked parking violations on Abdul Haq Road, Johar Town Main Boulevard, and Khayaban e Firdousi. The teams removed encroachments during the operation.

Commercial properties in Johar Town, Main Boulevard, Abdul Haq Road, and Khayaban e Firdousi were cleared of violations from morning onwards. Rajasthan Restaurant faced closure for encroachments in the parking area.

Violations had been committed in G1 Market, including a private bank, food outlets, bakeries, academy, medical lab, pharmacies and others.

Before the operation, notices were issued for corrective measures. The operation involved Director Parking and Enforcement Tepa, Director Private Housing Schemes, Deputy Director PHS, Deputy Director Town Planning, Enforcement Wing, and Tepa officers, with police and heavy machinery participation.

Later, another operation targeted illegal commercialization in Jowar Town and Firdousi Road, resulting in the closure of 16 commercial properties, including famous food points, cafes, bakeries, tea houses, and restaurants.