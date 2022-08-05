UrduPoint.com

LDA Demolishes, Seals Various Structures In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-VII on Friday demolished and sealed various illegal buildings at Ferozpur road and Quad-e-Azam Town.

According to LDA spokesperson here, the authority demolished illegal structures near Kahna stop, Sua Asil and Nishtar metro station, demolished illegal commercial building near Shahid town Ferozpur road.

The LDA also sealed an illegal commercial building near Kahna stop, demolished illegal structure on plot number 87-A and 35-B at Venus Housing scheme at Ferozpur road.

The authority sealed plot numbers 470-2-B-II, 341-12-B-I, 355-13-B-I, 10-1-B-I and 64-9-B-I for illegal commercial activities at Quad-e-Azam Town.

LDA Director General Amir Ahmed Khan said that the authority would tolerate illegal constructionand commercial activities within its controlled area, adding that operation would be continued in thisregard.

